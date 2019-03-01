|
|
Geraldine Mitchell
Salisbury - Geraldine (Jerry) Mitchell, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. Born December 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James Wright and Dorothy Conoway.
Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Mitchell and her son, Buddy Mitchell. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Donalds and her husband, William P. Donalds; grandchildren, Kevin and Tracey Donalds and great-grandchildren: Kasey, Kevin and Billy Donalds.
She enjoyed working with Special Olympics, American Legion Post 64 and Salisbury Moose Lodge 654. She will be sadly missed.
No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019