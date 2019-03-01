Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Mitchell


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Mitchell Obituary
Geraldine Mitchell

Salisbury - Geraldine (Jerry) Mitchell, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. Born December 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James Wright and Dorothy Conoway.

Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Mitchell and her son, Buddy Mitchell. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Donalds and her husband, William P. Donalds; grandchildren, Kevin and Tracey Donalds and great-grandchildren: Kasey, Kevin and Billy Donalds.

She enjoyed working with Special Olympics, American Legion Post 64 and Salisbury Moose Lodge 654. She will be sadly missed.

No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now