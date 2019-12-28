Services
Salisbury - Gertrude Ellen Bradford, 94, of Salisbury passed away, Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Pittsville she was the daughter of the late Chester and Daisey Wootten.

Gertrude worked most of her life as a private sitter.

She is survived by four sons, David Bradford, Larry Bradford, Eddie Bradford, and Gary Bradford; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Lee Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Bradford; daughter, Isabella Bradford; two grandchildren; Ellen Bradford and Craig Bradford; great-grandson, Michael Jones; two brothers, Chester Wootten, Jr. and Jack Wootten and three sisters, Louise White, Aline Toomey, and Rada Lewis.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Steve Wagner will officiate. Interment will follow in Pittsville Cemetery.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
