Gertrude M. Hudson
Laurel - Gertrude M. "Lib" Hudson, age 91, of Laurel, DE formerly of Frankford, DE passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Seaford Center in Seaford, DE.
She was born in Pittsville, MD on May 1, 1928 daughter of the late Oscar Webb and the late Jannie (Baker) Webb. "Lib" worked as a seamstress in a sewing factory in Selbyville, DE and Sharptown, MD before moving to Dagsboro to tend to chickens on Vines Creek Road.
Mrs. Hudson enjoyed sewing and collecting lamps and ceramic chickens. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Hudson in 2013; a brother, William Webb; three sisters, Alma Jones, Mazie Pruitt and Dollie Hickman. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Peters of Laurel, DE and Connie Huffman of Seaford, DE; 5 grandchildren, Sherry Bryant Disharoon, Melisse Dupré, Sandi Vincent Moxley, Steve Huffman and Mark Huffman; 13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE, where friends and family may call after 1 PM. Interment will follow at Carey's Cemetery in Frankford, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020