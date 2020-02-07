|
Gertrude Taylor
Temperanceville - Gertrude M. Taylor, 88, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virgnia.
Born in Quinby, Virginia, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Fred H. Mears and Anna L. Bunn. She was married to the late Charles E. Taylor. Gertrude was a home health provider for many years before retiring.
Funeral services were held at St. John's United Methodist Church, Atlantic, Virginia, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Interment was in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Maurice Taylor and Shawn Taylor; four grandchildren, Cherleeta Copes, Cervone Copes, Maurice Askew, and Shawn Taylor, Jr; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one son-in-law; Charles Copes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020