Gertrude Wilkins
Willards - Gertrude Wilkins, 88, of Willards, MD passed away on July 27, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born on November 26, 1931 in Willards, MD to Olen Jones Sr. and Amanda Clayville Jones. She graduated in 1950 from Pittsville High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Charles Lee (Buddy) Wilkins in 1951. She became a working mother in 1952 and was employed by, The Pant Factory in Powellville for several years, retiring in 1962.
Gertrude was very involved in her community throughout the years. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church for 70 years and was a Sunday School Teacher for many of those years. She was also a member of the W.S.C.S. (Women's Society of Christian Service) and held several offices within that service. Additionally, she was a member of the Powellville Ladies Auxiliary for many years, as well as, a Volunteer at the Berlin Nursing Home for 10 years.
Gertrude and her late husband, Buddy, loved to travel and were members of the RV group, "The Eastern Shore Sea Gulls", for 28 years. They made it to every state in the USA except for two. It brought them many years of happiness with many friendships made along the way. In their later years, they enjoyed their home, family and little dog, "Rosey".
Gertrude is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles Lee (Buddy) Wilkins. Her memory lives on with her loving daughter, Cynthia Lee Hitchens (Don) of Millsboro, DE; her precious granddaughter, Amy Renee Rose of Bethany Beach, DE; brothers Olen Jones Jr. (Loretta); Morris Jones; Richard Jones (Terri); Lane Jones (Diane); sister, Phyllis Marks and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 1:00pm. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
A special thank you would like to be sent to all the doctors and nurses at PRMC and Encompass Health Care who were involved in her care. Furthermore, an extra special thank you being sent to Dr. Mehta and staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, 36508 Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards, MD 21874 or the Powellville Ladies Auxiliary at 5085 Powellville Road, Powellville, MD. 21852.