Gilliam James (Jim) Alexander



Costen - Gilliam James (Jim) Alexander, 77, a lifelong resident of Costen, near Pocomoke, peacefully passed from this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. Born on July 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Gilliam and Irene Alexander.



A graduate of the 1959 class of Pocomoke High School, Jim went on to serve his country for 5 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Jim was an employee of Wayne Pump- Dresser in Salisbury for 15 years.



Jim and his brother Terry, raised on a farm in Costen, continued the work started by their father. They grew soybeans, corn, and wheat and raised poultry. In his later years, Jim, alongside his brother, enjoyed restoring antique tractors, especially red International Harvester models.



Jim, an avid reader, read the Wall Street Journal daily. He was a member of the Pocomoke City Elks #1624, the O.T. Beauchamp Post #94 of the American Legion and the Maryland Farm Bureau.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margie Alexander; two daughters, Susan Jenkins and her husband Jim of Mechanicsville, VA and Jamie Burke and her husband Alex of Pocomoke City, MD; two grandchildren, Joanna Jenkins and Zachary Jenkins; his brother, Terry Alexander and his wife Emily and two nephews, Matthew and Patrick Alexander.



A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City. Rev. James Wengerd will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Co., 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or to Holly Grove Mennonite Church, 7333 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD 21871.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019