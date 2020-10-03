1/1
Gisela J. Quillen
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gisela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gisela J. Quillen

Whaleyville - Gisela Quillen, Age 87 passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, Born on May

23, 1933 in Karlsruhe, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Eugen and Else Jung. She was preceded in death by her husband James Quillen, Sr. in March of 2020.

She is survived by her children, Gabriele Windsor and her husband Dan, James Quillen, Jr.,all from Whaleyville. There are two grandsons, JD Windsor and his wife Kelly, of Whaleyville, and Jason Windsor and his wife Audrey of Berlin, and five great-grandchildren, Paige, Piper and Parker Windsor of Whaleyville, Addy and Raylan Windsor of Berlin. Also surviving is a sister Doris Mandel, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Freddie and Madeline Moore of Berlin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gisela met her husband while he was stationed in Germany. After moving to the United States in 1956, she received her American citizenship in 1966. She had worked at the former Sunshine Laundry and was a poultry grower for 40 years. She had many hobbies, including working in her flower gardens and Koi fish ponds, shopping, attending dog shows at the Salisbury Civic Center especially when poodles were being shown. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, and collecting angels. Gisela was a lifetime member of the Church of God of Prophecy on Tilghman Rd.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her care givers, Michele Webb and Debbie Fields.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 1:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A walk-thru viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jason Mitz and Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. Please remember masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. A donation in her memory may be made to: Church of God of Prophecy, 208 Tilghman Rd. Salisbury, MD 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
12:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved