Gisela J. Quillen
Whaleyville - Gisela Quillen, Age 87 passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, Born on May
23, 1933 in Karlsruhe, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Eugen and Else Jung. She was preceded in death by her husband James Quillen, Sr. in March of 2020.
She is survived by her children, Gabriele Windsor and her husband Dan, James Quillen, Jr.,all from Whaleyville. There are two grandsons, JD Windsor and his wife Kelly, of Whaleyville, and Jason Windsor and his wife Audrey of Berlin, and five great-grandchildren, Paige, Piper and Parker Windsor of Whaleyville, Addy and Raylan Windsor of Berlin. Also surviving is a sister Doris Mandel, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Freddie and Madeline Moore of Berlin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gisela met her husband while he was stationed in Germany. After moving to the United States in 1956, she received her American citizenship in 1966. She had worked at the former Sunshine Laundry and was a poultry grower for 40 years. She had many hobbies, including working in her flower gardens and Koi fish ponds, shopping, attending dog shows at the Salisbury Civic Center especially when poodles were being shown. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, and collecting angels. Gisela was a lifetime member of the Church of God of Prophecy on Tilghman Rd.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her care givers, Michele Webb and Debbie Fields.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 1:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A walk-thru viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jason Mitz and Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. Please remember masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. A donation in her memory may be made to: Church of God of Prophecy, 208 Tilghman Rd. Salisbury, MD 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com