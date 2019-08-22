Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Thomas Hubbard


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Thomas Hubbard Obituary
Glen Thomas Hubbard

Laurel - Glen Thomas Hubbard, 72, of Laurel passed away at his home on Friday, August 16, 2019.

He was born on July 26, 1947 in Athens, Tennessee, son of the late Willard Thomas Hubbard and Betty Louise (Cranfield) Hubbard.

Mr. Hubbard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He remained active in the community through organizations including: the VFW, American Legion and Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club. He was a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Hope Lodge # 4 in Laurel. He spent well over 30 years as the owner and operator of the Arby's restaurants in Lewes and Millsboro.

He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Hubbard; a daughter, Christina L. Platt and her fiancé Sean Burridge; two sons, Glen T. Hubbard, II and his wife Laura, and Travis Hubbard and his wife Cassie Rose; six grandchildren; a brother, Ronald "Gene" Hubbard; and a sister, Angie "Peanut" Sieber and her husband Eddie.

Services will be private.

In memory of Mr. Hubbard, contributions may be sent to the Special Olympics of Delaware (www.give.specialoympics.org) or to the Home of the Brave (www.homeofthebravefdn.org).

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now