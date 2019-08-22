|
Glen Thomas Hubbard
Laurel - Glen Thomas Hubbard, 72, of Laurel passed away at his home on Friday, August 16, 2019.
He was born on July 26, 1947 in Athens, Tennessee, son of the late Willard Thomas Hubbard and Betty Louise (Cranfield) Hubbard.
Mr. Hubbard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He remained active in the community through organizations including: the VFW, American Legion and Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club. He was a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Hope Lodge # 4 in Laurel. He spent well over 30 years as the owner and operator of the Arby's restaurants in Lewes and Millsboro.
He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Hubbard; a daughter, Christina L. Platt and her fiancé Sean Burridge; two sons, Glen T. Hubbard, II and his wife Laura, and Travis Hubbard and his wife Cassie Rose; six grandchildren; a brother, Ronald "Gene" Hubbard; and a sister, Angie "Peanut" Sieber and her husband Eddie.
Services will be private.
In memory of Mr. Hubbard, contributions may be sent to the Special Olympics of Delaware (www.give.specialoympics.org) or to the Home of the Brave (www.homeofthebravefdn.org).
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019