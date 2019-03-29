|
|
Glenda B. Beach
Hebron - Glenda B. Beach, 80, of Hebron passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Crisfield she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rosalie Howard Bailey.
Glenda had worked as a teacher's aide at Westside Intermediate, at Hebron Savings Bank, and retired from the Post Office where she worked as a window clerk for over 20 years. She was a member of Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary with over 50 years of service, and in the past volunteered in the Westside PTA and had been a Cub Scout Den Mother.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald "Don" E. Beach, Sr.; four sons, Michael Smullen, David Beach and his wife Valarie, Douglas Beach, and Dean Beach and his wife Karen; twelve grandchildren, Courtney Paige and her fiancé Jason Delany, Caitlin Walter and her husband Brian, Hannah Bailey Smullen, Danny Beach, Aaron Beach and his wife Jessie, Ashleigh Searcey, Leah Beach, Charlie Beach, Tiffany McKee, Erik Beach and his fiancé Miranda Dickerson, Brittany Banks and her husband Jeremy, and Allie Beach; ten great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mason, Cash, Ryder, Penelope, Abby, Ellie, Kyleigh, Caden, and Silas; sisters, Penny Bowden, Nancy Pletcher, and Maggi Weidler; brothers, Ray and Jay Bailey; sister-in-law, Anne Beach Wall; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Beach, Jr., a brother, Wally Bailey, father-in-law and mother-in-law, James Gordy Beach and Florence Beach; brother-in-law, Jim Beach; and her beloved dog Poo.
A Celebration of Glenda's Life will be held Sunday at 2pm at Hebron Volunteer Fire Department where friends may visit from 1pm-2pm. David Mister will officiate. Food and Fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Glenda to the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, PO Box 505, Hebron, MD 21830.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019