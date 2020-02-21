|
Glenn Sizemore
Salisbury - Glenn Scott Sizemore, 60, originally of Seaford, passed away on February 4, 2020, of complications from COPD. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Sizemore, mother, Joyce Anderson Sizemore Webster, and stepfather, Walter Webster. Scott is survived by his wife Rhonda, daughter from his first marriage, Amanda Griffith (Rich), grandson Kainan Rutkowski, brother Greg (Jamie), sister Pam Render (John), and stepsisters, stepbrothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00am, at St. John's Chapel, 7314 Cannon Rd, Bridgeville, Delaware, officiated by Pastor Allen Messick.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020