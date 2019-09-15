|
Glenna E. Green
Dagsboro - Glenna Elizabeth Green of Dagsboro DE passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at Harrison House in Georgetown DE. She was born on April 22, 1931 in Two Mile, WV and was one of 12 siblings.
Glenna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted much of her life to caring for children; first as a day-care provider and later through babysitting for her grandchildren.
She is survived by one sister, Gloria Jean Walsh of Fall River MA; 4 children, Karen Butler and her husband, Stewart of Delmar MD, Ron Green and his wife, Carol of Hayesville NC, Larry Green and his wife, Jodie of Greenwood DE and Jeff Green and his wife, Dianne of Bishopville MD. Glenna is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 805 Atlanta Rd in Seaford DE at 1 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to Campus Crusade for Christ. Checks should be made payable to Cru, with Account #0355760 in memo and mailed to Ron Green, PO Box 654, Hayesville, NC 28904.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019