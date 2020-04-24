Services
Glenna Mae Layton


1938 - 2020
Glenna Mae Layton Obituary
Glenna Mae Layton

Willards - Glenna Mae Layton, 82, of Willards passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 17, 1938 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Laurel James Tapman, Sr. and Annie Taylor Tapman.

Glenna worked as a seamstress in Maryland and enjoyed going to flea markets.

She is survived by two sons, Ernest Andrew Melson, Jr. and his wife Angel and Kenny Lee Melson and his wife Sandra; nine grandchildren, Amber, James, Melissa, Crystal, Candi, Dawn, April, Tracie, and Ernie, III; seventeen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Layton; three brothers, Laurel Tapman, Jr., Richard Tapman, and Billy Tapman; and two sisters, Shirley Moore and Kitty Joseph.

A private family service will be held with interment in Springhill Memory Gardens.

Donations may be made in memory of Glenna to , 106 Circle Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Visit www.boundsfuneral home.com to share stories and memories with the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
