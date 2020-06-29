Gloria B. WilsonSalisbury - Gloria B Wilson, 95, passed away on, June 24, 2020 at home. She was born in Fairport, VA on June 6, 1925, to Erving Jett Bryant and Julia Haynie Bryant. She graduated from Reedville High School in Reedville, VA in 1943.Gloria retired as a teacher's assistant for Wicomico County Board of Education and remained an active member of the Teacher's Association. She was an active member of Riverside Methodist Church where she served as treasurer and other committees. She was a member of Wicomico Chapter of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and also a member of the Junior Auxiliary Board at Peninsula General for over 50 years. She volunteered at the YMCA assisting the children's swimming class for many years and had devoted girlfriends of the Y.Gloria is survived by her devoted husband, Earl E. Wilson, for 73 years and he remains living in the family home. She has two children, son, Earl E Wilson, Jr. of Jacksonville, NC and daughter, Dale Brown, of Darien, Ct. and has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a special step-grandchild.Gloria was well known for sharing her crafts, her cooking, her heart and her generosity throughout the community and she will surely be missed. Memorial services are undetermined at this time and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Riverside Methodist Church, 608 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801 or to her other favorite organizations.