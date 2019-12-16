Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Charlotte Rivera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Charlotte Rivera Obituary
Gloria Charlotte Rivera

Pocomoke City - Gloria Charlotte Rivera, 81, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her Pocomoke City home. Born on September 4, 1938 in Silver City, NM, she was the eldest daughter of the late, Ernest and Ardath Morey and the wife of the late, GySgt. Peter John Rivera, U.S.M.C.

Her business career spanned over thirty years as a stenographer for Pan American Airlines and companies in San Francisco and New York. After moving from New York City to the eastern shore of Virginia, she operated the Downtown Coffee Shop on Market Street in Pocomoke City. Her recipe for New England crab soup was the delight of her local patrons, who lingered long past mealtime to converse with Gloria, an interesting and knowledgeable person.

She leaves behind one daughter, Valerie Ferguson; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, all of Denver, CO and one sister, Gwen Skeens of Greenbackville, VA.

No formal service is planned.

Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to a pet shelter.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
Download Now