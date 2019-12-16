|
Gloria Charlotte Rivera
Pocomoke City - Gloria Charlotte Rivera, 81, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her Pocomoke City home. Born on September 4, 1938 in Silver City, NM, she was the eldest daughter of the late, Ernest and Ardath Morey and the wife of the late, GySgt. Peter John Rivera, U.S.M.C.
Her business career spanned over thirty years as a stenographer for Pan American Airlines and companies in San Francisco and New York. After moving from New York City to the eastern shore of Virginia, she operated the Downtown Coffee Shop on Market Street in Pocomoke City. Her recipe for New England crab soup was the delight of her local patrons, who lingered long past mealtime to converse with Gloria, an interesting and knowledgeable person.
She leaves behind one daughter, Valerie Ferguson; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, all of Denver, CO and one sister, Gwen Skeens of Greenbackville, VA.
No formal service is planned.
Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to a pet shelter.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21, 2019