Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery
Birdsnest - Gloria Powers Gladden, 90, wife of the late Robert A. Gladden and a resident of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at her residence. A native of Quinby, VA, she was the daughter of the late Rooker W. Powers and the late Louise Carruthers Powers. She was a retired bookkeeper, former owner of Gladden Tire Service and member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Alan Gladden and his wife, Kathee, of Marionville, VA, and Miriam Gladden Sturgis and her husband, Lennie, of Birdsnest; sister, Frances Roberts of Quinby, VA; two sisters-in-law, Rosebel Gladden Pruitt and her husband, Thomas, of Melfa, VA, and Alice Brady and her husband, Rudy, of Birdsnest; six grandchildren, Quinten Gladden and his wife, Serena, of Quinby, Duane Gladden and his wife, Bridget, of Marionville, Amy Sturgis of Birdsnest, Martha Sturgis of Onley, VA, Keri Ganz and her husband, Scott, of Sterling, VA, and Eric Stewart and his wife, Michelle, of Marionville; and ten great grandchildren, Rebecca, Dustin, Hannah, Hailey, Jocelynn, Caroline, Peyton, Jake, Gerry and Mason.

A graveside service was conducted Sunday, February, 24, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverends Paul Oh and Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306; ARC-Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350 or Northampton Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 833, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
