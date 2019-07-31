Services
Gloria Hargis

Gloria Hargis Obituary
Gloria Hargis

Nelsonia - Gloria Anne Hargis, 72, of Nelsonia, departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Wattsville, Virginia, Gloria was the daughter of Thomas Hargis, Sr. and Lois Hargis. Gloria worked for the New York Public School system for twenty-three years. She also worked for Virginia school system until June, 2019.

Funeral services were held at New Beginnings U.M. Church, Wattsville, Virginia, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Carlette, Xavier, Crystal, and Chanta; brothers, Thomas, Jr., and Ronald; one son-in-law, Carl; daughter-in-law, Barbara; six grandchildren; and a number of special family members, numerous cousins and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
