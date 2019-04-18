Gloria Howard



Salisbury - Gloria Helene Howard passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on April 15, 2019 at Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. She was born July 5, 1932 to Michael Hoke Baltz and Lola Blanche Baltz in Crisfield, Md.



After several years of health issues and surgery recoveries, Gloria became a resident of Chesapeake Cottages in Snow Hill and at the time of death was a resident of Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Delmar, De. She broke a hip on April 4 and was unable to recover from the surgery.



Gloria is survived by her daughters Karen Howard Cannon of Parsonsburg and Kathy Ann Niblett of Salisbury, two grandsons, Michael Jay Cannon (wife Shea) and Kenneth Edward Niblett Jr, a granddaughter, Kiley Marie Niblett and three step grandchildren Zachary, Dakota and George and a dear and devoted friend, Evelyn Byrd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Severn James Howard, a sister, Mildred Frances Carey and her husband, Robert Charles Carey, two sons-in-law, Jay Amos Cannon and Kenneth Edward Niblett Sr.



Gloria loved her family and loved their visits at the nursing home. She loved Christmas and always had Christmas Eve dinner at her home. She looked forward to going to Saturday Nite Lite Service at Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She loved to go see Ronnie Dove sing and listen to Elvis Presley. In her younger years, she loved stock car racing, Nascar and Oriole's baseball. She worked for the Wicomico County school system as cafeteria manager at the Vo-Tech center and at Wicomico Senior High. She worked in the retail field for a few years and then was employed by James Keefer Insurance as a receptionist and clerk where she retired.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at noon with visitation one hour prior to the service. Karen Cannon will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Manokin Presbyterian Church cemetery on Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, Md. Fellowship and food will follow at Redman Lodge in Fruitland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's honor to Vitas Healthcare, 30265 Commerce Drive Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019