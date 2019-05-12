|
Gloria Jean Thomas
Crisfield - Gloria Jean Thomas, 94, of Crisfield, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home where she had been a resident for the past 4 years.
Born in Crisfield October 22, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Marian Elsie Ward Nelson. Her husband, Edward Lee Thomas, died in 1996.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, she was a brush maker at Rubberset Corporation retiring in 1988. She was a faithful member of the former Evangelical Wesleyan Church in Crisfield where she taught Sunday School for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Janis and husband Jeff of Joppa, MD and Paul Thomas and wife Lorraine of Cocoa, FL; her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Cornol", Angela Garrett and husband Shane of Merritt Island, FL and Mary Thomas of Cocoa, FL; her great-grandson, Caiden Garrett of Merritt Island, FL; a niece, Jean Anne Yoder of Westover; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many devoted friends.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna King and Iantha Thornton; a grandson, Nelson Thomas; and a niece Mary Jo Robin.
Funeral services will be held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2 PM where a viewing will be two hours prior to the service. Reverends Robert Daniels and Terry Riggin will officiate and interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019