Gloria Jolley (Robinson) Waller
New York City - Gloria Jolley (Robinson) Waller, 89, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 in New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
Born in Dorchester County, MD, she was daughter of the late Richard Robinson and Ollie (Jolley) Robinson.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vienna, MD where friends may view one hour prior to service.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.
Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019