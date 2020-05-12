Services
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria SantaCroce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria SantaCroce


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria SantaCroce Obituary
Gloria SantaCroce

Bobtown - Gloria SantaCroce, 99, died quietly in her Bobtown, VA home on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020.

Born March 12, 1921 in Cape Charles, VA, she was a daughter of the late William Eason Lambertson and Leonis Elizabeth Collins Lambertson. Gloria was the former proprietor of Tilghman's Jewelry Store in Cape Charles, member of Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church in Onancock, VA, and longtime member of The Woman's Club of Accomack County.

Survivors include her husband, The Rev. Dr. Donald R. Broad; granddaughter, Hayley Brown; three great-grandchildren, Cyboney Lewis, Madison Lewis and Charles Lewis; and husband's daughter, Laura Chuquin-Naylor and her family. In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by a son, Charles James Brown; sister, Sadie Harriet Lambertson Pusey; and brother, Samuel Eason Lambertson.

A private interment will be held at the Onancock Cemetery, with a memorial service to celebrate her life planned in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -