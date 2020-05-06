|
Goldie Maye Stuckey
Princess Anne - Goldie Maye Stuckey, 89, of here passed away at Monday, May 4, 2020 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, MD.
Born in Everett, PA on July 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Jason and Phoebe (Whitfield) Hanks. She was a homemaker. Goldie had also been a very active member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Stuckey in 2013.
She is survived by her son, Kevin S. Stuckey, Sr. and his wife Linda of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren, Kevin Scott Stuckey Jr. and his fiancé Whitney Vetra, , Matthew Stuckey and his wife Jennifer, and Sarah Ann McNamara and her husband Graham, great grandchildren, Matthew B. Stuckey Jr, Joey Smith, and Cecilia Lynn Stuckey, and one brother, William Hanks, of Roanoke, VA.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD and she will be laid to rest next to her husband on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Hopewell Township Cemetery in Tatesville, PA To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020