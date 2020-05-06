Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie Stuckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie Maye Stuckey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goldie Maye Stuckey Obituary
Goldie Maye Stuckey

Princess Anne - Goldie Maye Stuckey, 89, of here passed away at Monday, May 4, 2020 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, MD.

Born in Everett, PA on July 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Jason and Phoebe (Whitfield) Hanks. She was a homemaker. Goldie had also been a very active member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Stuckey in 2013.

She is survived by her son, Kevin S. Stuckey, Sr. and his wife Linda of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren, Kevin Scott Stuckey Jr. and his fiancé Whitney Vetra, , Matthew Stuckey and his wife Jennifer, and Sarah Ann McNamara and her husband Graham, great grandchildren, Matthew B. Stuckey Jr, Joey Smith, and Cecilia Lynn Stuckey, and one brother, William Hanks, of Roanoke, VA.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD and she will be laid to rest next to her husband on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Hopewell Township Cemetery in Tatesville, PA To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goldie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -