|
|
Gordon Addy
Ocean Pines - Gordon Harcourt Addy passed away on November 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Born on October 28, 1933 he just celebrated his 86th birthday at home. He was a quiet man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and bragging about his 7 grandchildren. He was a veteran of both the Army and the Air National Guard. His hobbies were hunting and fishing, golf, celebrating life with family and friends, and spending time at the Synepuxent Rod and Gun Club -trapshooting always with a score of 25 (!!). He was a printer by trade for over 40 years at Decatur Press.
Gordon was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Francis Jean Addy. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Patricia A. Addy (Patty). His children include Patricia & James Whalen, Charles & Kathy Cross, David & Julie Addy and Joanne Addy. His grandchildren of whom he was so proud - Steven B.& Lisa Cross, Tyler B.Cross, Travis M.& Britany Cross, John D. Addy and Liam M. Addy.
Gordon donated his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board to advance medical study and to improve the health of generations to come. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Relatives and friends are welcome to share a memory with the family at www.burbagefuneralhome .com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019