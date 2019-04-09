|
Grace Anderson Beacham
Bethany Beach - Grace Anderson Beacham, of Duck Key, FL and Bethany Beach, DE passed away on March 24, 2019 in Duck Key, FL.
She was born on August 25, 1938 in Gaithersburg, MD, daughter of the late O.W. Anderson and Mary Potter Anderson of Gaithersburg, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Anderson Beacham. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert M. Beacham; a sister, Sarah Anderson Hitchcock and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Grace's name to a .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019