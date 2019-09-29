Resources
- - Grace Evans Hales, 77 passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reece Hales Sr. She is survived by her children: daughters, Terry Rubin and Sandy Downes and her son, Gary Brenner. Her stepchildren Deborah Hales, Diane Evans, Susan Hales and Reece Hales Jr. Her grandchildren Bobby McCary, Kristen Paskevicius, Megan Ruark, Justin Seaton, Daniel Downes, and Sean Brenner. And her great grandchildren Grace, Evan, Faith and Elise.

Grace was dearly loved by all and had a great sense of humor. You never knew what she would say next. Grace was the glue that held the family together. She was most happy when she had all of her family around her. She will be greatly missed and brought joy to all those who knew her.

A special thanks to Coastal Hospice for all their kind and compassionate care. Thank you to Jenn, Tracey and especially Susannah who has been with us throughout Mom's journey. You all were the best. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019
