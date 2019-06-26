Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Hill


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Hill Obituary
Grace Hill

Parksley - Grace Dorothy Hill, 76, of Parksley, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Atlantic, Grace was the daughter of the late Russell and Cora Johnson. She was married to the late Rufus Hill. Grace worked various jobs throughout her lifetime.

Funeral services were held at St. John's United Methodist Church, Atlantic, Virginia, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Interment was in the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville.

Grace leaves to cherish her memories: her siblings, Sharon Thomas, Harold Johnson, Harvey Johnson and Russell Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now