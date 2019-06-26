|
|
Grace Hill
Parksley - Grace Dorothy Hill, 76, of Parksley, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Atlantic, Grace was the daughter of the late Russell and Cora Johnson. She was married to the late Rufus Hill. Grace worked various jobs throughout her lifetime.
Funeral services were held at St. John's United Methodist Church, Atlantic, Virginia, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Interment was in the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville.
Grace leaves to cherish her memories: her siblings, Sharon Thomas, Harold Johnson, Harvey Johnson and Russell Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019