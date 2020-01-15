Services
Grafton Norvanda Williams Jr.

Grafton Norvanda Williams Jr. Obituary
Grafton Norvanda Williams, Jr.

Princess Anne - Grafton Norvanda Williams, Jr., 77, of Princess Anne, MD formerly of Crisfield, MD departed this life Friday, January 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Highway Holiness Church in Crisfield with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.

To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
