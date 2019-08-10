|
|
Grant Alexander Hardin
Delmar - Grant Alexander Hardin, 20, of Delmar, passed away at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Grant was born June 20, 1999 in Salisbury, a son of Chad R. Hardin and Lora L. Johnson.
He graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 2017, where he played saxophone in the school band and was a member of the varsity golf team. Grant worked several jobs in his younger days, but none as important to him as working alongside of his dad as an electrician's apprentice at Tomey Electric in Cambridge. Music and arts were his passion and for several years he played the saxophone in the band at Amp Studios in Salisbury. He also loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing were favorite hobbies. He enjoyed volunteering to help with Jake's Day, an annual National Wild Turkey Foundation event to help folks enjoy and appreciate the outdoors. He will be remembered as a caring, gentle, loving son, grandson, brother and friend with a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his father, Chad R. Hardin and his wife, Melissa of Laurel; his mother, Lora L. Johnson and her husband, Richard of Delmar; a brother, Michael Laing; sisters, Kaitlyn Whaley, Angie Whaley, Brittany Laing, Kelsey Laing, Autumn Seehafer, Karlie Arter, Ashley Arter and Angelina Arter; grandparents, David and Tricia Johnson, Eddie and Mary Webb and Gary and Anna Humphreys; Aunt Tammy and her husband, Rich Rodriguez; a special cousin, Zion Palacio; a special cousin and fishing buddy, Randy Givens, Jr. ; best friends, Colby, Nicole and Tori; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Grant's family and friends will be held at the Delmar V.F.W. Post 8276, 200 W. State Street, Delmar, MD 21875 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life which begins at 2:00. Pastor Robert Weed will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Grant's memory to NWTF Stateline Strutters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 441, Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 10, 2019