Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Wallop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Wallop


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grant Wallop Obituary
Grant Wallop

Bloxom - Grant W. Wallop, 66, of Boxom, transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland, Grant was the son of the late Floyd and Willie Wallop. He was married to Linda Johnson Grant for forty-five years. Grant was employed at Tyson Foods and Perdue Foods, until his health began to fail.

Funeral services were held at New Beginnings U.M. Church, Wattsville, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Interment WB in the Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.

Grant leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Linda Wallop ; two daughters, Alicia Uzzle, and Terrall Collins; one son, Antonio Wallop; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Dale and Lawrence; three sisters, Teresa, Jacqueline and Joyce; mother-in-law, Mabel Green; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now