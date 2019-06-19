|
Grant Wallop
Bloxom - Grant W. Wallop, 66, of Boxom, transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Salisbury, Maryland, Grant was the son of the late Floyd and Willie Wallop. He was married to Linda Johnson Grant for forty-five years. Grant was employed at Tyson Foods and Perdue Foods, until his health began to fail.
Funeral services were held at New Beginnings U.M. Church, Wattsville, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Interment WB in the Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.
Grant leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Linda Wallop ; two daughters, Alicia Uzzle, and Terrall Collins; one son, Antonio Wallop; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Dale and Lawrence; three sisters, Teresa, Jacqueline and Joyce; mother-in-law, Mabel Green; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019