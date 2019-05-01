Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Greatha White Obituary
Greatha White

Parksley - Greatha F. White, 95, of Parksley, made her smooth transition on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, Parksley.

Born in the Nelsonia area, Greatha was the daughter of the late John and Pearlie Savage Fosque. She was affectionately known as "Peacie" or "Aunt Reds" by her family and friends. On March 3, 1941, Greatha was united in holy matrimony to Ernest White and they shared many years of a beautiful life together. She was employed at John's Bargain Store and at John Wannamaker, both in Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia.

Funeral services were held at the Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Interment was in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac.

Peacie leaves to cherish her memories: her nieces and nephews, Marcie White, William Fosque, Fannie Fosque, Timothy Fosque, Gwendolyn Turner, Regina Singletary, Robbin Fletcher, Olethea Savage, Marneda Bailey and Erika Dennis; niece-in-law, Sarah Watson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019
