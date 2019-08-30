|
Gregory C. "Greg" Sterling, Sr.
Crisfield - Gregory C. "Greg" Sterling, Sr., 72, of Crisfield, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home.
Born in Crisfield on March 19, 1947, he was the son of the Thomas C. "Jazzy" Sterling, Jr. and Pauline Robertson Sterling Nelson.
Greg was a retired funeral director and embalmer. He served his apprenticeship from 1972-1974 and attended UMES. He graduated from Catonsville Community College in 1981 with a certificate in mortuary science. Greg and his wife, Kathy, purchased the Hinman Funeral Home in Crisfield in 1984. Greg also assisted several funeral homes in Maryland and Delaware and was a monument dealer representing Princess Anne Memorials.
Greg was known all over the Eastern Shore for his music, performing in the finest restaurants and lounges. Greg played at the former Twin Towers Restaurant and Lounge in Pocomoke for over ten years and at the former Landmark Crab House on Chincoteague Island. Also for many years, Greg had his own trio called The Greg Sterling Trio, playing all over the Eastern Shore with Carl Blueford on drums, Brent Rollins on bass, and Greg Sterling on organ and piano.
Greg also served two terms on the Crisfield City Council starting in 1986. His memberships include Asbury U. M. Church, Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044, Moose Lodge #2431, Sons of American Legion Post #16, NRA, Salisbury Gun Club, and Delmarva Funeral Service Association. He was a former member of Marion Lions Club, American Legion Riders, and former member and past president of the Crisfield Kiwanis Club.
Greg loved fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved all kinds of electronics, astronomy, and collecting knives. He loved his family and his grandchildren with all his heart; also his late Boston Terrier, Rigel.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sterling of Crisfield; his son, Clint Sterling and wife Cindy of Crisfield; three grandchildren, Caroline, Cole, and Cate Sterling, all of Crisfield; three first cousins, Billy Robertson of Marion, Pam Laverty and husband Jim of Cambridge, and Louise Apt of Harrington, DE; several other cousins; and many, many, friends.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Terry D. Riggin will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where viewings will be Monday evening from 7-9 PM and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, 2019