Gregory Kent Eskridge, "Whidaker"



Tangier Island, VA - Passed away at his home on Tangier Island Monday July 6, 2020. Born on Tangier Island June 21, 1952. He was the son of the late Ira Lee Eskridge & Bette Bee Nohe. He spent most of his childhood on Tangier working on the water with his father and other family members. He also helped his mother and grandmother operate and maintain the original "Hilda Crockett's Chesapeake House".



He attended Tangier Island combined school and later joined the US Navy where he served proudly aboard the guided missile destroyer U.S.S. Cochran, engaging in combat duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and returned to the island to work as a waterman.



He was known all over as "The Whidaker", or "Whid" for short. In 1976 he constructed a Crab Shanty with docks and a crab shedding operation. He operated full time from there harvesting and processing crabs, oysters, fish, and other seafood for over 25 years. A testament to his meticulous work, his crab shanty still stands proud in Tangier Creek, looking nearly the same as it did 45 years ago, and known locally as "Whid's Crab Shanty". Many locals, visitors, and waterman would frequent the Crab Shanty to chat, play music, discuss the water business, and solve world problems. Whid was always willing to share his knowledge of the water (and most anything else) with others, especially the younger men who were just learning the business. The Crab Shanty was, and still is a very special place. He was a talented musician and played guitar in several bands including Space Riders and Tangier Island Band, usually with his brother Dan on the drums.



After retiring from the water, he became a skilled carpenter and handyman. Families on the island relied on Whid for everything from changing a light bulb to building an entire home. No job was too small, and all were completed with pride. One of his special talents was "Ruggin" and he replaced many a carpet after the island experienced extreme high tides. He spent many winters in Ocean City, Md helping his good friend Lee Williams building homes and remodeling restaurants. Over the last four years he spent most of his time in Salisbury, MD. caring for his beloved companion Beverly Moyer.



Never one to be short on conversation, humor, or practical jokes, Whid established a huge network of friends far and wide. He cared deeply for his family and friends and was always there to help anyone in need. It is often said about a person that they were a "One of a Kind". In Whid's case, no truer words were ever spoken. There will never be another one like him.



He is survived by his two sons: Gregory C. Eskridge and his wife Aileen, of Midlothian, Va. and Aaron G. Dise and his wife Jeanese of Heathsville, Va. as well as his loving brother Dan and his wife Kathy of Heathsville, Va., 7 grandchildren and many, many friends from all over.



It was Whid's wishes to be cremated with his ashes spread over the waters of his beloved and beautiful Chesapeake Bay. Given the current circumstances, services will be private. Those who knew and loved Whid can best honor him by sharing laughter and good times with family and friends and by greeting the world each day with a smile.









