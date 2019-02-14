|
Gregory LaConnie Handy
Princess Anne - Gregory LaConnie Handy, 62, of Princess Anne, quietly slipped into eternal rest on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, surrounded by his family. Born August 10, 1956, he was the son of the late Elmer Ballard and Maizie T. Handy.
Gregory leaves to cherish his memory: his adopted father, Allen Handy, Sr.; one daughter, Traci (Marvin) Moore; three grandchildren, Malissa, Madison and Colin all of Baltimore, MD; three brothers, Allen Handy, Jr., of Bowie, MD, Todd Handy of Princess Anne and Kevin Ballard of Brooklyn, NY; two sisters, Sharon Little of Salisbury and Diahl LaVie of Connecticut, a devoted Godmother, Margie Dickerson of Princess Anne, a devoted aunt and caretaker, Linda Taylor of Princess Anne and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Handy.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church in Westover, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 9:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at the church. Interment will be at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church in Princess Anne.
Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019