Gunnar Ennerfelt
Gunnar Ennerfelt, of Hebron, MD, beloved father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and mentor, passed away peacefully at his home on November 18th at the age of 83. He is survived by Maggie Porter, his soulmate and loving wife of 33 years; six children, Johan Ennerfelt [Ewa Ennerfelt], Katarina Ennerfelt [Stoney Whitelock], Christian Ennerfelt [Kim Ennerfelt], Daniel Porter [Melissa Adrion Mancia], Michael Porter [Tiffany Cherrix], and Caroline Porter [Randall Way]; and nine grandchildren, Emil Lidenstjärna [Anna Lidenstjärna], Filippa Etherton [Ben Etherton], Lisa Ennerfelt, Hannah Ennerfelt, Jacob Ennerfelt, Harrison Porter, Porter Cherrix, Rowan Cherrix, and Astrid Way.
Born in Norrköping, Sweden, and educated as an electrical engineer, Gunnar emigrated to Maryland in 1982, when he founded Toroid Corporation of Maryland. In 1999, he started Arcon Welding Equipment with his wife, Maggie. Gunnar was also a key part of creating Toroid do Brasil in Curitiba, Brazil; Toroid Panels & Harnesses; and Arcon Welding Service Training Center.
Gunnar was the definition of humble leader and steadfast friend. He loved sailing, music (particularly Brazilian bossa nova, gospel, classical, and jazz), had fabulous taste in art, and was a generous supporter of causes near and dear to his heart, specifically those working to end childhood poverty and hunger.
In addition to his parents, Gösta and Gunborg Ennerfelt, Gunnar was preceded in death by his sister, Marie-Louise de Borrekens; brother, Christian Schnock; and first wife, Birgit Ennerfelt.
A celebration of Gunnar's life will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11 am, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 917 W. Isabella St., Salisbury, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019