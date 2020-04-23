Services
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
Gus Muccin

Gus Muccin

Gus Muccin Obituary
Gus Muccin

Cape Charles - Augustino "Gus" Americo Muccin, a resident of Cape Charles, Virginia, peacefully passed away at 87 years old.

Gus is survived by his beautiful wife, Dorothy, daughters Jeanette Orzo (Ralph) and Linda Sartori (Sandro); three grandchildren, Jason (Michele), Marc (Michelle) and Lara (JP); and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Teresa Tagliapietra. He was predeceased by his brother, Angelo. Gus was a retiree of ConEdison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Charles Catholic Church and the Sons of the American Legion.

In lieu of sending flowers all at once, the family has asked SeaGrass Studio in Cape Charles to make a weekly delivery of flowers for his beloved wife to enjoy. They can be reached at 757-695-2130 to make arrangements.

The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.

Please visit www.doughtyfuneralhome.com for more information on Gus and his legacy.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
