Salisbury - Gus J. White, 79, peacefully passed June 18, 2020 at Casey House Hospice, Rockville, MD. A viewing is scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, followed by funeral service at 11:00 am.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
