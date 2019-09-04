|
|
Guy R. Ayres, III
Ocean City - Guy Robins Ayres III died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Ocean City, Maryland. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, June 25, 1945, he was the son of the late Guy Robins Ayres, Jr. and Marjolane Reilly Ayres Hopkins. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kay Watson Ayres; his daughter Courtney Ayres Seward (husband John and daughter Katherine) of Portland, Oregon; his son Chip Ayres of Ocean City, Maryland; and son Chase Ayres (husband Jeremiah Berger) of Brooklyn, New York. He is also survived by his sister Melanie Ayres Merryweather (husband Tom and daughter Lanie M. Wooten) of Cambridge, Maryland.
Mr. Ayres graduated in 1967 from University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science Degree and continued his education at the University of Baltimore graduating in 1970 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He was admitted to the bar in 1971, Maryland and U.S. District Court, District of Maryland, 1974, U.S. Supreme Court, 1984, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit; elected Fellow of American College of Trial Lawyers, 2009; Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers; AV rated in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory; Marquis, Who's Who.
Mr. Ayres was a dedicated and passionate public servant who was appointed City Solicitor for Ocean City, Maryland in 1982 until the time of his death. In 1983, he was appointed to the Governor's Task Force on Time Sharing. He served as an Ocean City Councilman from 1978 until 1982. He was also a member of Worcester County (Treasurer, 1976: Secretary, 1977: Vice President, 1978; President 1979), Maryland State and American Bar Associations; National Institute of Municipal Law Officers: Maryland Municipal Attorney's Association (Treasurer, 1984-1986; Secretary, 1986-1987; Vice President, 1987-1988; President, 1988-1989).
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at The Ocean City Performing Arts Center, located at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland. Friends may come to greet the family from 11:00 AM ¬- 12:30 PM, with a service immediately following. The Rev. Matthew D'Amario will officiate. Donations may be made to Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD, 21811 or Ocean City Paramedic Foundation, P.O. Box 3099, Ocean City, MD 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019