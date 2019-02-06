|
|
Guyla Brinckmeyer
Rehoboth Beach - Guyla Lee Brinckmeyer, age 86 of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes. She was born on December 6, 1932 in Loyal, OK, daughter of the late Alfred and June Grabow.
Mrs. Brinckmeyer was a 1951 graduate of Loyal High School, after which she attended Draughon's Business College in Oklahoma City. She married Jack, the love of her life, on March 14, 1952. Mrs. Brinckmeyer was the owner and operator of The Drift Inn Bed & Breakfast in Rehoboth Beach from 1977 until the time of her death. She was a long-time, active member of Rehoboth Beach Lioness & Lions Clubs, about which she was very passionate, and she served on session and various committees at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Above all, Mrs. Brinckmeyer cherished time spent with her adored family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brinckmeyer was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Grabow; and her nephew, Curtis Garnett. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack Brinckmeyer of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her son, Kent Brinckmeyer of Key West, FL; her daughters: Kimberly LeVert of Atlanta, GA, and Kelly Sullivan (Don) of Chandler, OK; her 7 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Joye Garnett (Keith) of Bay City, TX; her sister-in-law, Regina Grabow of Kingfisher, OK; her 8 nephews, and her 5 nieces.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Avenue; Rehoboth Beach, DE. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Rehoboth Beach Lions Club: PO Box 291; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019