Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union United Methodist Church
201 Railroad Ave.,
St. Michaels, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Union United Methodist Church
201 Railroad Ave.,
St. Michaels, MD
Gwendolyn E. Thomas Obituary
Gwendolyn E. Thomas

Fruitland - Gwendolyn E. Thomas, 98, transitioned this life on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 pm at Union United Methodist Church, 201 Railroad Ave., St. Michaels, MD 21663 with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com

Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
