Gwendolyn Paulette Winder
Salisbury - Gwendolyn Paulette Winder, 63, of Salisbury departed this life on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. Born on February 2, 1956, she was the daughter of the late George "Raynor" and Helen Waters.
Ms. Winder attended Mardela High School and worked many jobs ending at Perdue. She also enjoyed watching movies, doing crossword puzzles and attending church.
She is survived by one son, Tyron Winder (Tosha) of Salisbury and one daughter, Angel Horsey Thomas (Mark) of Washington, DC; five grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Leatherbury (Winfield) of Westover and Pamela Waters of Salisbury; two brothers, Edwin Winder (Dorothy) of Mt. Airey, MD and Victor Waters (Chrissy) of Germany and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Also left to cherish her memory she leaves behind her fiancé, Johnny Pennington of 40+ years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Denise Waters and one brother, George Waters, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., 801 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801. To send condolences and to read the full obituary please visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019