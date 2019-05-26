|
|
H. B. Rew, Jr.
Onley, VA - Mr. Herbert Benjamin "H.B." Rew, Jr., 88, husband of Leslie Parks Rew, passed away on May 24, 2019.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Drummondtown Baptist Church in Accomac, VA.
If so desired, donations may be made to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301, or a .
His full obituary is available at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019