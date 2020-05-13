|
H. Dennis Bodley
Pocomoke City - H. Dennis Bodley, 86, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born January 6, 1934 in Oak Hall, VA he was the youngest son of the late Harvey William Bodley and Mary Matthews Bodley.
Following graduation from Atlantic High School Dennis worked at Bloxom Auto Supply prior to being drafted by the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and after returning home from service, Dennis and Dorothy moved to Wilmington, DE where he worked in property management for his brother-in-law. Notably, Wilmington is where the twins, Dennis Joseph and David William, were born.
Known by most people as a banker, Dennis began his banking career in 1962 with Maryland National Bank; first working in the Chestertown, MD office and then transferring to the Snow Hill, MD office. Not long after returning to the lower shore, Dennis was recruited by Citizens National Bank to start up a Consumer Loan Department for the bank in Pocomoke City. This would be where he would spend the remaining years of his 34-year banking career; though the bank changed ownership and names twice while he was there.
First, Citizens National Bank was purchased by Eastern Shore National Bank, and then Eastern Shore National Bank was purchased by Mercantile Bank under the Peninsula Bank affiliate. Dennis retired from Peninsula Bank in 1996 having spent several years managing the branch office on Linden Drive in Pocomoke City. He enjoyed his retirement and was happy he missed the third "name change" when PNC acquired Mercantile Bank in 2006.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Dorothy Mariner Bodley and his daughter Dana R. Bodley, both of Pocomoke City; his son Dennis J. Bodley and his wife Mary of Catonsville, MD; his daughter-in-law J. Marie Bodley of Ocean City, MD, one brother Charles Bodley and his wife Elleanor of Greenbackville, VA; seven grandchildren; Ryan, Elizabeth, Michael, Caroline, Bridget, LuAnne, and Cammie, and one great granddaughter Camryn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother H. William Bodley, his sister Eugenia "Jean" B. Harris, and his son David W. Bodley.
Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a small private viewing and service limited to close family will be held at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where Pastor Rich Walton who is Dennis' nephew will officiate.
A celebration of Life for both Dennis and his son David will be announced and held at a later date once the limitation on gathering sizes has been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020