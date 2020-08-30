H. Wayne Brittingham
Parsonsburg - H. Wayne Brittingham, 77, of Parsonsburg, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Hartley James Brittingham and Mary E. Budd Brittingham.
Wayne was a graduate of Wicomico High School and a US Air Force veteran for nine years, serving in Germany and Vietnam. He worked for NASA for 25 years, retiring in 2005 as an Aero Space Engineering Technician. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where he helped with the homeless shelter. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and he was a dirt track enthusiast driving and owning race cars. Wayne enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and family gatherings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Ellen Brittingham; a son, Brian Brittingham of Parsonsburg; two granddaughters, Allison Shrom (Deric) of Nokesville, VA, and Holly Bargar (Luke) of Berlin; two grandsons, Evan Melson and Adam Melson, both of Bishopville; two great grandsons, Luke Bargar, II and Asher Shrom; a brother, Richard Brittingham (Kathy) of Salisbury; and a sister, Patricia Harrison of Salisbury; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Dawn Melson in 2012.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Officiating will be Rev. J. Arthur Hurley, Jr. and Rev. Harry Weir.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to Grace United Methodist Church, 635 E. Church St., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.