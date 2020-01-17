|
H. Weldon Collins
Salisbury - Weldon Collins, 79, died on January 14, 2020 in the home he shared with his loving companion of 25 years.
Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Dorothy Sutton Collins and Howard Samuel Collins. He was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School in Princess Anne. After working briefly at Campbell Soup, he was hired by Perdue Farms, which at the time had a payroll of 36. He remained there in the accounting field for 44 years, retiring as an account analyst.
He cherished his memories of growing up in Princess Anne in the 1940's and '50's, considering it an ideal place for children and families. He was influenced by several positive male role models from his extended family, including a special uncle, Dr. John Wilmer Sutton. He greatly enjoyed his high school class reunions as well as their more frequent lunches and activities held in recent years.
As a young adult, he was an accomplished marksman and had been offered a job by Remington involving touring the country to present demonstrations and organize competitions' however he knew the traveling life was not for him. He did remain interested in guns and was a proud member of the NRA. He was talented in all things technical and had the mind of an engineer, always fascinated by how things are made and work. He was loving and generous to his family.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Collins and his wife, Marnpimol, and granddaughter Niya, of Kingwood, TX. Also surviving are his brother Vaughn Collins and his wife Sharon, nephews Vaughn Jr. and Thomas Collins, and sweet grand niece and nephew, Alexis and Bryan. There were several cousins as well and his long - time partner, Dayle Rayne Rounds.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020