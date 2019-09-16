Services
Harley "Bob" Hickman


1935 - 2019
Harley "Bob" Hickman Obituary
Harley "Bob" Hickman

Laurel - Harley Robert Hickman was born December 14, 1935 and passed away on September 13, 2019 at the Stansell House in Berlin with his family by his side.

Mr. Hickman was a pillar in the Laurel Business Community. He was one of the original board members at County Bank and remained on the board for many years. He was a Military Veteran, a member of the American Legion Home, a Master Shriner, a former member of Laurel Lions Club. Some of his fondest memories were being a LHS Bulldog on the football team. He enjoyed winters in Florida since 1986.

He is survived by his only child, Renee Hickman Clarke (Scott Donnelly), his only grandchild, Ian Clarke who was the apple of his eye. Also, he is survived by nieces, Gina Barker, Bette McIntire, Judy Dunn, and Trudy Allen. He is survived by his nephew, Treg Burris and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife and business partner of 37 years, Jewel Thomas Hickman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Elsie Hickman (Hill), sisters Pauline Burris and Irene Allen, a brother Howard Hickman and his favorite brother-in-law, Eugene Burris.

All services were held privately.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Pam & Macky Stansell House, Coastal Hospice, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019
