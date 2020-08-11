1/1
Harold Bradshaw Ringgold Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Bradshaw Ringgold, Sr.

Cambridge - Harold Bradshaw Ringgold, 90, departed this life on August 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1930 on Deal Island, to Julius Disharoon Ringgold, Sr. and Katie Rowe Bradshaw Ringgold.

After graduation from Deal Island High School in 1947, he went to work with the State of Maryland on the Governors yacht, The Potomac. He was employed by the Tidewater Fisheries, later known as the Maryland Natural Resources Police until his retirement in 1977, retiring as a Major.

After retiring from the Natural Resources Police, he began an electronics business, where he worked with Black and Decker to design and build testing components and equipment for small hand devices.

He is survived by his wife of 70 year, Rebecca (Becky) Price Ringgold and their three children, Gail Lundberg, Harold, Jr. (Brad), and Cindy Johnson. Mr. Ringgold is also survived by his seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Mr. Ringgold is preceded in death by a brother Julius Disharoon (Dick) Ringgold, formerly of Salisbury.

Mr. Ringgold was a member of White Haven United Methodist Church, Church Creek, Maryland and formerly a member of Kent Island United Methodist Church, Chester, Maryland.

Mr. Ringgold descends from one of the original colonists of Maryland. His ancestor, Robert Vaughan, arrived in March 1634 on The Ark and The Dove.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 am at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge, Maryland. The Reverend Robert Kirkley, retired pastor of White Haven United Methodist Church will officiate.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care for their extraordinary services and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, Maryland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 10, 2020
I am going to miss “Mr. Harold” so much! I always enjoyed the time we spent together tinkering in his shop at the house on Victoria Drive (Kent Island) almost everyday after school. He was a very loving man who taught me an insurmountable amount of useful things that I have looked back upon in my life. Overall he taught me what it means to be a great man and how to live life simply, but to the fullest. I will always miss our “Pepsi time” aka 4pm when you had your glass of whiskey (or two) and I had my Pepsi! Until we meet again, much love! The below picture is the last time I saw you at Cindy and Josh’s when I came by for a surprise visit, the time we shared will always be cherished.
Mike Hranicka
Family
August 10, 2020
Patricia and I want to extend our sincere and heart felt condolences for your loss of your love and life partner. Our love and concern is with you and yours .Richard Price
Richard Price
Family
August 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
August 9, 2020
What a wonderful man he was. We think so much of him and his wife.
Miss you, Love Pat and Denise
George P. Suter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved