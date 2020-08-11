Harold Bradshaw Ringgold, Sr.



Cambridge - Harold Bradshaw Ringgold, 90, departed this life on August 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1930 on Deal Island, to Julius Disharoon Ringgold, Sr. and Katie Rowe Bradshaw Ringgold.



After graduation from Deal Island High School in 1947, he went to work with the State of Maryland on the Governors yacht, The Potomac. He was employed by the Tidewater Fisheries, later known as the Maryland Natural Resources Police until his retirement in 1977, retiring as a Major.



After retiring from the Natural Resources Police, he began an electronics business, where he worked with Black and Decker to design and build testing components and equipment for small hand devices.



He is survived by his wife of 70 year, Rebecca (Becky) Price Ringgold and their three children, Gail Lundberg, Harold, Jr. (Brad), and Cindy Johnson. Mr. Ringgold is also survived by his seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Mr. Ringgold is preceded in death by a brother Julius Disharoon (Dick) Ringgold, formerly of Salisbury.



Mr. Ringgold was a member of White Haven United Methodist Church, Church Creek, Maryland and formerly a member of Kent Island United Methodist Church, Chester, Maryland.



Mr. Ringgold descends from one of the original colonists of Maryland. His ancestor, Robert Vaughan, arrived in March 1634 on The Ark and The Dove.



A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 am at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge, Maryland. The Reverend Robert Kirkley, retired pastor of White Haven United Methodist Church will officiate.



The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care for their extraordinary services and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, Maryland.









