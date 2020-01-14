|
Harold Hicks
SALISBURY - Harold E Hicks, Jr. claimed the promise of resurrection on December 26, 2019. He was welcomed by his parents Harold E Hicks Sr. and Clara Rushton Hicks on August 18, 1924. Followed later brothers Robert, Richard and sisters Nancy and Jessie, all now deceased.
Harold graduated from the University of Baltimore. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 where he served during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He began his 38 year career with Baltimore Life Insurance Company as an agent and District Manager in Philadelphia and Reading, PA and finally in Salisbury, MD. While working in Salisbury, he taught classes of Life underwriters and was designated a Fellow of Life Underwriters Association.
Harold loved his church and community. He taught Mens class of Sunday School, and after he retired, he volunteered briefly at the Salisbury Zoo, and later at The Ward Museum as a docent. He taught at UMES Adult Education Elderhostel program and he enjoyed touring places of interest on Maryland's Eastern shore and Chincoteague Island, VA.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 70 years, Ionia; son David and wife Lei; daughters Carol Hicks and Jennifer Marsh; and grandchildren Paul Shearer, Hayley, George and Frances Marsh, John H. Hicks, David D. and wife Megan.
Services will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury MD. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020