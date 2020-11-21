Harold Phillips
Salisbury - Harold Phillips, 89, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin Phillips and Lula Belle Derrickson Phillips.
Harold retired from the Maryland State Police in 1979 after 25 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Masonic Lodge, and the Maryland State Police Alumni Association. He was a master model skipjack builder. He loved music and was a very talented pianist and organist and enjoyed watching football and baseball on television.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gail Phillips; two children, Jeffery Harold Phillips of Bishopville and Karen Phillips Hearne (Curtis) of Delmar, DE; four grandchildren, Jeffery D. Snyder (Summer) of Frederick, Heather Phillips Robinson (R J) of Powellville, Kyle J. Phillips (Kayla) of Pittsville, and Tyler J. Phillips (Stephanie) of Georgetown, DE; and six great grandchildren, Christian, Dylan, Jeffrey, Faith, Mallory, and Carter.
In addition to his parents, Harold was also preceded in death by five siblings, Carrie Fisher, Mae Truitt, Clifton Phillips, Courtland Phillips, and his twin, Hannah Hadaway.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Outreach Fund, Grace United Methodist Church, 635 E. Church St., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.