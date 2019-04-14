|
|
Harriet L. Morris
Georgetown - Harriet L. Morris, age 83, of Georgetown died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Edward and Roxie (Wilkerson) Tingle.
She retired from the former Showell Farms and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville.
She is survived by two sons, Charles E. Morris Jr. and wife Terri of Salisbury and Michael A. Morris and wife Maryellen of Lewes; a brother, Edward Tingle of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Brittany, Brett, Charles E. III, Cathy and Amanda Morris and a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Morris.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Morris in 2018; a son, Glenn P. Morris; four brothers, Burt, Jerry, Charles and Dennis Tingle and a sister, Jeanne Hudson.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, April 18 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Fred Duncan officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 410, Selbyville, DE 19975.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019