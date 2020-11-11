Harry Brice "H.B." CaldabaughSALISBURY - Harry Brice "H.B." Caldabaugh, 79, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Sunday November 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Eleanor L. and Harry R. Caldabaugh, born to them in Keyser, WV before moving to Salisbury during his early childhood. He was a 1959 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School. H.B. graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1965 with a B.S. degree in Mathematics and then in 1966 from West Virginia University with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering.After graduation, he accepted a position as associate engineer with the Boeing Company, Aerospace Division in New Orleans. From there, he and his family moved to Cocoa Beach, FL where he worked at Cape Canaveral for the Link Corporation on the flight simulator for the first manned moon landing, Apollo 11. In 1970, he returned to Salisbury to join his parents' business, Caldabaugh Communications. He eventually acquired it from his parents and successfully operated it until his retirement in 2005 at which time (with the expert assistance of his little brother, K.C.), he sold the company to Teltronic, Inc.H.B. had a variety of interests and hobbies during his life. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 12, being one of the youngest to do so at the time. He always said his mother earned a lot of merit badges. From the age of 10, he was a member of the Ham Radio community with the call letters W3WFJ. He loved camping with his family and traveling the world. He was an avid and well-known collector of all types of antiques and did his best to never miss a good Eastern Shore auction. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He served on the committee of the Eleanor L. Caldabaugh Scholarship, administered by Soroptomist International of Salisbury.H.B. was married for 32 years to his devoted and beloved wife Colleen K. Caldabaugh. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Karen L. Caldabaugh (Tom), Kris L. Kirby (Craig); stepson Kevin Marine (Suzette); brother K.C. Caldabaugh (Tama); grandchildren Brittany Cole (OJ), Stefan Mills (Sara), and Kylie and Kinsey Kirby; great-grandchildren Kennedy and Devyn Cole, and Trace and Forde Mills; father-in-law, Wendell Hubbard (Carolyn); several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.H.B. fought Parkinson's Disease for 19 years not letting it control his life. Instead, he continued to travel with Colleen, participated in the wedding of his daughter Karen, and enjoyed friends and family including the birth of his great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend a special thanks to family friend Juanita Parsons and the staff at Lakeside Memory Care at Mallard Landing, Coastal Hospice, and members of the Horner and Hubbard families for their care and support.A private graveside service will take place Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.For those wishing to give a gift in H.B.'s memory, the family has requested them to be directed to either of the following: Eleanor L. Caldabaugh Scholarship, c/o Soroptomist of Salisbury, P.O. Box 2134, Salisbury, MD 21802; or Lower Shore Parkinson's Support Group Inc., 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.