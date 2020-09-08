1/1
Harry C. Williams
Harry C. Williams

Pocomoke City - Harry C. Williams, 86, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born on August 29, 1934 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Carroll Franklin Williams and the late Hazel Hancock Williams.

He attended Pocomoke High School and obtained his GED while serving in the U.S. Army. Harry started his automotive career with Midway in Pocomoke City in the 70's, serving as the Sales Manager. He then started H.C.W. Transportation along with his wife, where they remained in business for over 35 years. He loved country music, gardening, boxing and family dinners, but his favorite past time was fishing on his boat, "Four Dawns".

Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Audrey Whitehead Williams; one daughter, Dawn W. Herbert and her husband Michael of Salisbury, MD; two sons, Dusty Williams (Joyce Thomas) of Westover, MD, Jeffery Williams and his wife Yvette of Ashburn, VA; five sisters, Shirley Griffin, Reni Griffin, Hazel Adams, Bonnie East (James) and Darlene Onley (Jerry); ten grandchildren, April Sprague (Michael), Gary Michael Johnson, Summer Herbert, Sunny Lowe (Dan), Landon Williams, Heather McAllen (Kyle), Lance Williams, Chad Williams and Austin Schamburg (Mary); six great grandchildren; five in-laws, Ethel, Ruby, Carlton, Buster and MaryAnn and numerous extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by one grandson, D.J. Johnson; and three deceased in-laws, Severn, Jr., Margie and Thelma.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Stacey Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851, assisted by J. J. Hartenstein Mortuary in New Freedom, PA. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
